Teen shot in Medical Center apartment, friend taken into custody, SAPD says

A teenage boy was shot Friday morning in an apartment near the Medical Center, San Antonio police said.

Another teenage boy is in custody.

The shooting happened at an apartment in the 5900 block of Eckhert Road.

Police said two friends were inside a bedroom of an apartment when family members heard the shot.

They ran into the room and found one teen had been shot and the other was missing.

Police caught up with the second teen a short time later and took him into custody for questioning.

The teen who was shot was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.