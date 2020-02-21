Study shows millennials could get heart disease before older generations

SAN ANTONIO – Millennials make up the largest share of the U.S. population and labor force.

However, a new report says millennials could be headed for heart disease sooner than older generations, which could be a bad thing for our economy.

High blood pressure, high blood cholesterol, and smoking are all risk factors for heart disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Other factors that can put people at a higher risk are diabetes and being overweight or obese.

A local cardiologist is reminding young people to take time out of their day to monitor their wellness and ask questions about their cardiovascular health.

“Because of the way we eat and how our lifestyle has been changing, the younger generation people are more into that lifestyle and in the younger population, we’re starting to see these blood vessel problems, and it comes into the heart, including the brain, which is stroke,” said Dr. Rajiv Paudel, cardiologist at Mission Trail Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Paudel said millennials need to be getting check-ups as early as 20-years-old.

“I think the misconception probably is, I think, that this disease doesn’t affect you until you’re old,” Dr. Paudel said.

A report published last year shed some light on the impact millennials’ health could have on the economy.

Researchers compare millennials to the previous generation, known as Gen-X and laid out some of the possible consequences if things don’t change.

The report said millennials could see health care treatment costs go up by 33%. Mortality rates could also rise to 40%.

Also, millennials’ annual income may be reduced by as much as $4,500 per person.