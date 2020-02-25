CLEAR Alert issued for missing 41-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department has issued as CLEAR Alert for a missing 41-year-old man.

Joseph Andrew Lopez was last seen Sunday in the 4300 block of Stockdale Street, not far from Thousand Oaks and Bulverde Road on the city's Northeast Side.

Law enforcement officials say Lopez’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

According to police, he was last seen in gray, 2007 Pontiac G6 with the Texas license plate KDY3151.

Lopez is 5 feet 10 inches tall and is 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes and a buzzed haircut.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.