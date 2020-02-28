Hello Kitty Cafe Truck heading to San Antonio next month

SAN ANTONIO – The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is on the move but it will make a pit stop in the Alamo City next month!

The truck will visit The Shops at La Cantera Saturday, March 21st between 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to the truck’s Facebook page. It will be parked near the Barnes & Noble store.

Guests can pick up some tasty Hello Kitty-themed treats and merchandise during the truck’s visit.

This isn’t the first time the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck has visited San Antonio. The truck also came to the Alamo City in late September of 2018 and in March of 2018, both at The Shops at La Cantera.

