Crews battle 2-alarm fire at apartment complex on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Fire Department crews are battling a 2-alarm fire at an apartment complex on the city’s Northwest Side.

The fire was reported in the 5000 block of Fredericksburg Road at the Altitude Apartments.

Altitude Apartments fire on Fredericksburg Road (KSAT)

Crews reported heavy involvement and fast-moving flames.

SAFD says 12 units were in the building that was completely engulfed in flames, which is a total loss. The fire started on the third floor, officials said.

Crews are still working to account for all the residents, but no injuries have been reported so far, according to officials.

Officials say it’s still too early to provide a cause for the fire.

SAFD said the building next to the one on fire had some damage.

Crews are still working to put out the fire and are expected to remain at the scene throughout the night.

KSAT will update this story with any new developments.