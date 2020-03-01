Drink up while giving back: Proceeds from this margarita taste off benefit cancer patients at the Texas Medical Center

HOUSTON – Want to satisfy your margarita cravings and your charitable inclinations? We found the perfect event for you. It’s a margarita taste off and all proceeds from the event benefit a Houston charity.

Proceeds benefit Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Family Alliance, a Houston nonprofit organization that provides emotional, educational and practical support to children with cancer and their families receiving treatment at the Texas Medical Center.

The 12th annual event pits participants against each other in a competition to make the best margarita. Attendees will get the chance to sample margaritas, participate in a raffle and more.

The event will be held from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m on Saturday, March 28, at Kirby Ice House, located at 3333 Eastside Street.

Here’s a list of participants competing:

8th Wonder Distillery

Bayou & Bottle

Bosscat Kitchen + Libations

Candente

Chuy's

Eight Row Flint

Emma's Mex Grill

Field & Tides

La Fisheria - Houston

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse-Houston

The Grove Houston

Guard and Grace Houston

KICPOPS

Killens TMX

Kin Dee Thai Cuisine

The Palm

State Fare

Superica

Tony's Mexican Restaurant

