Heading to a beach for spring break? These are the areas in Texas that have elevated levels of fecal matter

GALVESTON, Texas – If you’re planning on heading down to the Gulf Coast for your Spring Break, you’ll want to check this list.

Texas Beach Watch reported that the fecal bacteria count was low for the majority of beaches up and down the coast, however, beach goers in the Corpus Christi and Surfside Beach areas may want to exercise caution.

The Galveston County Health District teamed up with the General Land Office to test 52 sites in Galveston County for bacteria levels, officials said.

An advisory has not been issued for Galveston County, but officials will be testing for high levels of Enterococcus, a bacteria that can cause illness after entering the body through ingestion or an open wound.

Officials said 36 sites will be tested on Galveston Island, 16 on Bolivar Peninsula and one on the Texas City Dike.

If the level of Enterococcus is high in one of the testing locations, an advisory will be issued until levels subside, which usually occurs within 48 hours, officials said.

To view advisories and bacteria levels, click the link here.

A map of all Texas beaches tested as of Friday, March 6. (Texas Beach Watch)

Texas beaches with medium-level fecal bacteria count: