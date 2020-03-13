SA housing organization inadvertently distributes letter to residents informing them of possible COVID-19 infection

SAN ANTONIO – A local housing organization is clearing up COVID-19 fears within its community after a letter was sent to residents informing them that there was a coronavirus infection near one of its properties.

Officials with Alamo Community Group said the letter was inadvertently sent by its property management company, Alpha Barnes. They said the letter was created as a template in case an infection were to occur in their community.

“This letter was prepared as part of our emergency protocol and should not have been distributed to our tenants,” said Michael Shackelford, director of policy for Alamo Community Group, in a statement.

The organization said it has retracted the letters, but some are still making the rounds on social media.

“We would like to make it very clear, there are no coronavirus infections on or near our property,” Shakelford continued in his statement.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.