Health officials confirm first presumptive positive test result of COVID-19 in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – The first presumptive positive test result of COVID-19 is confirmed in El Paso, according to the El Paso Department of Public Health.

Officials made the announcement Friday night and said the patient is in his 40s and has a history of recent domestic travel. He is currently recovering at home.

The patient was tested for COVID-19 at the Department of Public Health’s laboratory, health officials say.

DPH staff is closely monitoring others that the patient came in contact with, checking for symptoms of the coronavirus.

Health officials say 80% of the COVID-19 cases are mild and most don’t need hospitalization. However, those that are older and those that have underlying health conditions that have the coronavirus are at greater risk of complications.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more details as they become available.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

KSAT CORONAVIRUS CONTINUING COVERAGE:

· Drive-through COVID-19 testing is now in San Antonio. Here’s what we know.

· These events have been canceled, postponed, modified around San Antonio area over coronavirus

· Track live coronavirus updates with real-time map of confirmed cases, deaths

· How San Antonians, local organizations are uniting to help those affected by the coronavirus

· The ultimate coronavirus guide: From preparedness and prevention to testing and treatment

· SAQ: Your questions answered about the coronavirus

· How San Antonio is responding to first travel-related coronavirus case in San Antonio

· Texas Gov. Abbott declares statewide emergency over coronavirus pandemic

· Here’s what President Trump’s coronavirus emergency declaration does

· What we know: San Antonio tourism hotspots impacted by the coronavirus