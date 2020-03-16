Chick-fil-A restaurants temporarily closing dining room seating for social distancing

Chick-fil-A restaurants nationwide will temporarily be closing its dining room seating in an effort to reduce COVID-19 exposure through social distancing.

The company made the announcement on its website Sunday, March 15.

Customers can still enjoy Chick-fil-A items by utilizing its drive-thrus, takeout, delivery or mobile order options, according to Chick-fil-a officials.

The restaurant’s full statement can be read below:

“Our highest priority continues to be the health and well-being of everyone who comes into our restaurants. As we navigate the evolving impact of coronavirus on our communities, we are temporarily closing our dining room seating to help limit person-to-person contact. Some of our restaurants may only offer service through our drive-thrus, while others may be able to offer takeout, delivery or mobile order options. Thanks for your patience. We know these are challenging times, but we’ll continue to do our best to serve you.”

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

KSAT CORONAVIRUS CONTINUING COVERAGE:

· USAA employee in San Antonio tests positive for coronavirus, company official says

· San Antonio officials investigating third travel-related case of COVID-19

· H-E-B stores offer free, next-day curbside ordering to promote social distancing for COVID-19

· San Antonio school districts providing free, curbside meal service for students during closure

· These events have been canceled, postponed, modified around San Antonio area over coronavirus

· Track live coronavirus updates with real-time map of confirmed cases, deaths

· The ultimate coronavirus guide: From preparedness and prevention to testing and treatment

· SAQ: Your questions answered about the coronavirus

· Texas Gov. Abbott declares statewide emergency over coronavirus pandemic

· What we know: San Antonio tourism hotspots impacted by the coronavirus