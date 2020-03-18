Amazon delivery contractor on North Side to close doors

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story is published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

A company that delivers packages out of an Amazon.com Inc. warehouse in North San Antonio will shut its office in May, laying off all 60 workers.

"Recent unforeseen developments relating to certain customer contracts" are forcing Austin-based Cargo Leasing Services LLC to close its San Antonio office, the company told the Texas Workforce Commission last week. The layoffs, which include all of CLS' local employees, are scheduled for May 8, the TWC was notified.

Further information about what caused the layoffs was not immediately available. The company did not respond to requests for comment.

