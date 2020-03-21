Semi-truck jackknifes overnight on Loop 410

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-wheeler heading north on Loop 410 jackknifed late last night after the driver lost control.

Police said the accident happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Loop 410 and Risgby Road.

According to police, the driver said he took the exit onto Rigsby and got onto the frontage road.

That’s when, the driver said, he lost control of the semi truck and jackknifed at the intersection.

The driver claims the roads were slick from the all rain and he couldn’t control the 18-wheeler.

There were no reported injuries.