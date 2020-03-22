Map shows where to get cheapest gas in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Gas prices have fallen well below the $2 mark at many gas stations around San Antonio, according to Gas Buddy.

A list of gas stations with the 10 lowest prices per gallon Saturday shows two locations in San Antonio with gas priced at $1.39 a gallon.

The data supplied by Gas Buddy is crowd-sourced, meaning it is supplied by users, so its accuracy may not be guaranteed up to the minute.

The 10 gas stations with the cheapest prices all currently have gas listed at less than $1.60 per gallon. Click here to view GasBuddy’s list of 10 lowest gas prices in San Antonio.

The gas price map for all of San Antonio can be found on GasBuddy.com.

Low gas prices aren’t a good thing for everyone.

“Certainly, Texas has exposure if oil prices remain depressed for a sustained period of time, and slowdowns in economic activity related to the COVID-19 outbreak could also be a headwind,” said Comptroller Glenn Hegar. “We are still only six months into the current budget cycle, however, and it is too early to tell with certainty how current fluctuations will impact long-term economic performance and state revenues.”

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

