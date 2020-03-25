Edgewood ISD school board approves compensation resolution for all staff

SAN ANTONIO – The Edgewood Independent School District (EISD) school board unanimously approved a compensation resolution that will allow the district to continue to pay all staff during the district closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Edgewood ISD will be closed through April 24.

The resolution will allow the Superintendent to pay all EISD permanent full-time contract employees, permanent full-time at-will employees, permanent full-time paraprofessional employees (including clerical personnel and instructional assistants), permanent full-time auxiliary employees (including physical plant services, transportation and child nutrition staff), and regularly established positions their established rate of pay during the district shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, hourly employees who are called in to work during the closure will be compensated at the premium rate of 1 1/2 times their regular rate of pay for work performed up to 40 hours per week.

For any work performed over 40 hours per week, overtime compensation will be paid in accordance with federal law.

However, academic instruction for students continues via the following distance-learning website or instructional packets. Breakfast and lunch to go curbside meals will also continue to be distributed from 7:30 a.m to 9:30 a.m and from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.