Gov. Abbott asks permission for people to use SNAP benefits at take-out, drive-through restaurants

AUSTIN – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission and Gov. Greg Abbott have sent a letter asking if Texas Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients can use their benefits at take-out and drive-through restaurants throughout the state, officials announced Wednesday.

The letter went out to the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday, according to a news release from Abbott’s office.

The request comes as Texas, along with the rest of the country, continues to combat COVID-19.

If approved, it would open up another food source for 3.2 million Texans.

“As we continue in our efforts to combat COVID-19, the state must do everything it can to make life more manageable for citizens and ensure that Texans can provide meals for their families,” Abbott said. “This waiver will go a long way in doing just that. I urge the federal government to quickly approve this waiver, giving Texans another food option during this public health emergency.”

