Coronavirus have you stuck at home? Fill out your 2020 Census
Census Bureau is adjusting timeline due to COVID-19
SAN ANTONIO – It’s been almost two weeks since the Census self-response operations began and as of March 22, a total of 21.6% of citizens have completed their questionnaire.
Here is the breakdown for Texas:
- 17.5% of the state has responded
- 18.2% of Bexar County has responded
- 18.5% of Comal County has responded
- 10.8% of Atascosa County has responded
- 16.6% of Wilson County has responded
Right now the Census Bureau is encouraging households to fill out their questionnaire while they are at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
What is being done about census hard to count areas in Bexar County
The Census Bureau is adjusting its timeline due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and has extended the self-response phase (online, phone, mail) from March 12 to August 14.
This will put a delay in other phases like the nonresponse followup which was originally scheduled to start May 13 but will now begin on May 28.
The new update in the schedule will not delay the counts sent to the President by Dec. 31, according to Census.gov.
Being counted is extremely important, especially for funding, which is currently being used to help assist city governments deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
