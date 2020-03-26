US surpasses China, Italy in total coronavirus cases
America now at the forefront of the pandemic
The United States is now reporting more coronavirus cases than China and Italy, the European country that has been most ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of Thursday evening, the U.S. has at least 83,507 coronavirus cases, according to CNN reporting that cites data from Johns Hopkins University. Italy reports at least 80,589 coronavirus cases.
China still has the highest global number of reported coronavirus cases with 81,782, according to the data.
Collectively, the three countries accounted for about half the global total.
INTERACTIVE: Track live coronavirus updates in the US, globally with real-time maps of confirmed cases, deaths
Around the globe, the death toll rose to about 8,215 in Italy, 4,365 in Spain and 1,700 in France, including a 16-year-old. China reported 3,169 deaths.
The U.S. had more than 1,100 deaths, about 400 of them in New York State, the worst hotspot in the nation. Most of those victims were in New York City, where hospitals are getting swamped.
China has a population of 1.4 billion people, the United States has 331 million people, 65.2 million in France, 60.4 million in Italy and 46.7 million in Spain.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
This is a breaking news story. We’ll have more information on this as it becomes available.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
