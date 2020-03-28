New signs in Leon Valley urge residents to support local businesses, practice social distancing

If you’re passing through Leon Valley this weekend, you may notice some new signage around town.

The city of Leon Valley is installing the new signs Saturday along Bandera Road, Evers Road, Wurzbach Road, Huebner Road and Grissom Road in an effort to remind the public to practice social distancing, wash their hands and support local businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The signs will also “remind those traveling in and around our City that we remain open for Exempt Businesses and Essential Services and want everyone to support them," city officials said in a press release.

Citizens are urged to show their support to local businesses as they’re out and about, gathering essential items.

The signs will be up as long as the ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order is in effect, city officials say.

“We should all stay home and heed the warnings of our elected officials to help flatten the curve on this virus. That said, if you have to get out for essential items or doctor’s visits, please stop by your local businesses and help support the staff. The employees have all been deeply affected by the stay home order and can use all the support you can give," said City Manager Kelly Kuenstler in a news release.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.