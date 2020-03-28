Two positive cases of COVID-19 in Karnes County, officials say
Both cases travel-related
KARNES COUNTY, Texas – Karnes County has two positive cases of COVID-19, officials said Saturday.
County officials said the second case is related to a patient who traveled out of the state. They said the patient is under self-quarantine at this time.
The county said it is working to identify anyone who had close contact with the patient to determine if they need to be monitored for symptoms of the new coronavirus and get tested if needed.
The first case in the county was reported on March 25. Officials said the patient had traveled in-state and contracted the virus.
The patient is under self-quarantine and recovering, officials said.
County Judge Wade J. Hedtke issued a public health emergency declaration until April 22. You can access that declaration by clicking here.
None of the positive cases are community spread, officials said.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
KARNES COUNTY REPORTS SECOND CASE OF COVID-19 Karnes County, Texas is reporting its second case of COVID-19...Posted by Karnes County, Texas on Saturday, March 28, 2020
