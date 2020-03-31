San Antonio Food Bank’s mega distribution site helps deliver food to those in need
More than 1000 people expected to drive through
SAN ANTONIO – On Tuesday, more than 1000 people are expected to drive through the Alamodome parking lot, but it isn’t for a big event or big game -- it is for food donations.
The San Antonio Food Bank is hosting their mega site distribution in the parking lot on Tuesday and Friday.
The mega distribution sites are intended to get emergency food to households in immediate need. Those that participate either will drive-thru or walk-thru to get food, a press release said.
Vehicles lined South Cherry Street outside of the Lot C entrance with many families lining up early in the dark. Some arrived around midnight, more than 10 hours before opening.
To participate, pre-registration was required for the event. Anyone who wants to get food for Friday has to sign up in advance or call the Food Bank’s helpline during normal business hours.
The volunteers in attendance were asked to follow strict safety protocols put in place by the Food Bank as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those interested in volunteering at a public distribution can sign up on the Food Bank’s website.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
