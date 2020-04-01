Local orthodontist makes masks to help fight COVID-19
Masks to be donated to healthcare workers in need
SAN ANTONIO – Dr. Bart Wilson with Mission Orthodontics is using his 3-D printing capabilities to make masks in the fight against COVID-19.
Dr. Wilson said he can use his Form 2 3-D printer to make up to four photopolymer masks per day, and so far he and his associates at Quik Dental Prints have developed 20.
The plan for the masks are to be donated to local frontline healthcare workers in need.
Dr. Wilson customizes and seals the mask for whoever needs them.
If you interested, you can reach out to missionorthodontics@yahoo.com.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:
- Everything we know about the coronavirus cases in Bexar County
- Explained: San Antonio, Bexar County issue ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order. Here’s what that means.
- Track coronavirus cases by ZIP, age in San Antonio with interactive map
- Map: Track COVID-19 cases in Texas, county-by-county updates
- SAQ: Your coronavirus questions answered
- A guide to unemployment benefits for Texans laid off during coronavirus pandemic
- Map: Where San Antonio-area students can find free school meals during closures
- 8 ways to help your fellow San Antonians during coronavirus pandemic
- Track live coronavirus updates in the US, globally with real-time maps of confirmed cases, deaths
- The ultimate coronavirus guide: From preparedness and prevention to testing and treatment
- ’SA Food 2 Go:’ Search nearby restaurants offering to-go, delivery around San Antonio
- Resources from World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, City of San Antonio
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.