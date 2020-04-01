Local orthodontist makes masks to help fight COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – Dr. Bart Wilson with Mission Orthodontics is using his 3-D printing capabilities to make masks in the fight against COVID-19.

Dr. Wilson said he can use his Form 2 3-D printer to make up to four photopolymer masks per day, and so far he and his associates at Quik Dental Prints have developed 20.

The plan for the masks are to be donated to local frontline healthcare workers in need.

Dr. Wilson customizes and seals the mask for whoever needs them.

If you interested, you can reach out to missionorthodontics@yahoo.com.

Dr. Bart Wilson with Mission Orthodontics is using his 3-D printing capabilities to make masks in the fight against the coronavirus. (KSAT)

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: