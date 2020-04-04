Golf courses, driving ranges, basketball courts to close after update to San Antonio Stay Home order

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced Friday that all city golf courses and public basketball courts would now be closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The closures were part of an update to the Stay Home Work Safe Orders that are currently in place to limit the spread of COVID-19 across the city.

The updates to the order include driving ranges and tennis courts as well. They read as the following:

- Closes park amenities including playgrounds, basketball courts, tennis courts, skate plazas and splash pads at all community recreational areas.

- Closes City parks, except for walking/running/biking trails, on Saturday and Sunday of Easter weekend.

- Closes all municipal and private golf courses and driving ranges (including frisbee courses).

“We also have closed facilities in parks that we’re generating violations of our social distancing protocol," said Nirenberg during his daily COVID-19 briefing Friday. "And we are indefinitely closing all private and municipal golf courses and driving ranges.”

The closures for golf courses go into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, April 3.

As of Friday evening, there were at least 342 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bexar County.

KSAT CORONAVIRUS CONTINUING COVERAGE: