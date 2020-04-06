EVO Entertainment drive-in theater shut down due to ‘shelter-in-place’ restrictions

SCHERTZ, Texas – EVO Entertainment in Schertz has halted the operation of the drive-in theater due to shelter-in-place restrictions and the coronavirus pandemic.

The theater was ordered to close the drive-in experience by the City of Schertz, according to a post on the establishment’s Facebook page.

“We are immensely grateful to the amazing people of our community for their overwhelming support of this initiative to spread positivity during these uncertain times, and look forward to once again providing an incredible entertainment experience here at EVO,” the post reads.

EVO is still offering curbside and delivery service for food and free grocery delivery from the EVO market.

