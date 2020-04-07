Men flee after crashing vehicle into North Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for two men who crashed a vehicle into a house on the city’s North Side early Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred just after 2:30 a.m. at a home in the 1300 block fo Vista Del Monte, not far from Blanco Road.

According to police, the two men were in a Dodge Challenger and saw a police unit and sped off. That’s when, police said, the driver of the vehicle drove into a nearby neighborhood where they eventually crashed into the home.

Police said the vehicle was going roughly 50 miles per hour and that the men fled after the crash.

San Antonio firefighters were called to the scene to check the damage to the home, fearing that a load-bearing wall was struck.

There were no reports of injuries.