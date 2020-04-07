Trust Index: Despite what you see on Facebook, H-E-B is not imposing age limits in its stores

SAN ANTONIO – If you’ve been on Facebook lately, you may have come across a post claiming H-E-B has started to implement an age restriction in its stores. As part of KSAT’s effort to stop the spread of misinformation, we want to let you know that it is not true.

As part of our Trust Index, where we're fact-checking things you might see online and digging deeper into stories, we are going beyond the headlines, or in this case, a Facebook post.

The false Facebook claims that starting Monday, H-E-B had stopped allowing children under the age of 16 into its stores, which is not true.

Julie Bedingfield, an H-E-B spokesperson, said the company is asking shoppers to limit trips inside the store to just one person.

The goal is to keep up with social distancing guidelines that are in effect across the state.

Bedingfield said the only way the company would stop allowing minors into its stores would be if the city or county issued the requirement in any of their orders. Neither the mayor nor the county judge have done that.