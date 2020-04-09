5,000 families to be helped by San Antonio Food Bank’s latest distribution event

SAN ANTONIO – The largest crowd so far is expected Thursday morning for the San Antonio Food Bank’s mega food distribution.

Michael Guerra, a spokesman for the food bank, was anticipating that about 5,000 families would be fed, as compared to the 2,200 who showed up at each of the previous three events.

The food bank began offering the drive-thru distribution service in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Through these events, the agency aims to continue offering help to those in need without leaving the safety of their vehicles.

People began lining up outside the grounds of Traders Village Flea Market, the site of the latest giveaway, hours before it started.

One man said he arrived at 6 p.m. Wednesday for the event which wasn’t scheduled to begin until 10 a.m. Thursday.

Pre-registration is required for all of the mega food distributions.

The food bank has other events planned for next week.

For more information and to pre-register, visit the San Antonio Food Bank’s website.

