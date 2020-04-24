SAPD: Man hospitalized with ‘extremely life threatening’ injuries after struck by vehicle

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized with ‘extremely life threatening’ injuries after he was hit by a vehicle when crossing a road on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Thursday at Hillcrest Drive and Bandera Road.

Limited information was available about the crash, but police said the man was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound when he was crossing the road.

The man was immediately taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance for very serious injuries.

There was no indication anyone involved in the incident was intoxicated, police said.

A witness in another vehicle was also at the scene, and police said everyone is cooperating in the investigation.

