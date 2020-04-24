Taco Bell, Spurs donate free meals to Methodist healthcare workers amid pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – Taco Bell and the San Antonio Spurs partnered to deliver free meals to San Antonio Methodist Healthcare System workers.

A total of 1,200 meals were delivered as a token of appreciation for the healthcare workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Giving back to the community is important to Taco Bell and would not be possible without the leadership of Mark Peterson and Krystal Burge who give us the opportunity to proudly represent our company and the Taco Bell Brand. This was our way to say thank you to our healthcare workers who are true heroes," Russ Cook, regional director, said in a statement.

Taco Bell said the effort allowed the restaurant to take care of the workers who are taking care of us as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

“Providing a hot meal for this brave group of people allowed Taco Bell to take care of them while they continue to take care of us and the entire San Antonio community,” the restaurant said in a statement.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late December 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March. The first case confirmed in the U.S. was in mid-January and the first case confirmed in San Antonio was in mid-February.

