Santikos Entertainment selling curbside popcorn to-go for at-home moviegoers

SAN ANTONIO – Whether you’re looking to fulfill a craving for movie theater popcorn or you’re planning a movie night at home with family, Santikos Entertainment has you covered.

Although Santikos’ movie theaters are currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company is now offering curbside popcorn.

“We’ve heard your requests! Santikos brings you: Popcorn To-Go! Have a movie night at home and turn your living room into #MySantikos until we can reunite,” the company said in a statement on its website.

Check out this weekend's large Popcorn To-Go schedule! 🍿Make sure to download the app and visit santikos.com/to-go for more information. We can't wait to see you! (Yes, even from a distance ❤️) Posted by Santikos Entertainment on Thursday, April 23, 2020

To purchase the curbside popcorn, the company will list the locations where the popcorn is available on its website each day.

From there, customers will need to download the Santikos Premiere app for completing their order.

The popcorn costs $8 each, plus tax and unfortunately, extra butter isn’t available.

To learn more on how to get your curbside movie theater popcorn, click here.

