McDonald’s giving free meals to first responders and healthcare workers in San Antonio
Thank You Meals will be offered through May 5
SAN ANTONIO – McDonald’s is giving free Thank You Meals to first responders and healthcare workers across the U.S., including San Antonio, through May 5.
A spokesperson for the fast-food chain confirmed San Antonio stores would be participating and serving the Thank You Meals “at no charge via drive-thru or carry out at participating McDonald’s restaurants.”
"On behalf of all the McDonald’s owner/operators in San Antonio and across Texas, we say thank you to the brave men and women serving on the front lines. We hope you will drop by one of our restaurants soon so that we can serve you,” said San Antonio McDonald’s owner Carlos Rodriguez.
Thank You Meals will be served at breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a variety of options. The meals will be served in Happy Meal boxes and will include a note of appreciation, according to a news release.
Meal options include:
Breakfast
- A choice of an Egg McMuffin, Chicken McGriddles or a bacon, egg and cheese biscuit. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and a hash brown.
Lunch and Dinner
- A choice of a double cheeseburger, 6-Piece Chicken McNuggets or a Filet-O-Fish will be offered. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and small fries.
A valid ID will be required to receive a free Thank You Meal. There is a limit of one free meal, per person, per day. Menu options may vary by restaurant.
