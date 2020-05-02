71ºF

USAA will return more money to policyholders due to fewer drivers on the road

All auto policyholders in effect as of April 30th will receive the credit

SAN ANTONIO – USAA is returning an additional $280 million dividend to auto insurance policyholders based on fewer drivers on the road.

This is similar to last month where more than a $500 million dividend was given to members as a 20% credit for two months worth of premiums.

This additional credit will reflect 20% of the third month’s worth of premiums.

All auto policyholders in effect as of April 30th will receive the credit.

