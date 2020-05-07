Man taken to hospital after NW Side rollover crash, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was taken to an area hospital after rolling his vehicle early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Fredericksburg Road and Pasadena Street, not far from West Avenue on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to police, the man was messing with his cellphone when he rolled his vehicle, hitting both a utility pole and a light pole.

The man was taken to University Hospital for his injuries.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.