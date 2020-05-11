DeWitt County COVID-19 cases, recoveries

SEGUIN, Texas – On May 11, DeWitt County officials confirmed two additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 17.

The patients, who tested positive were tested May 4 at a mobile test site in Yoakum, are a woman in her mid-40s from Yoakum and a man in his early 60s from Cuero, officials said.

Both patients have been ordered to isolate themselves at home.

The two cases appear to be the result of community spread, officials said.