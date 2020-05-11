Employee dies of COVID-19 at nursing home where more than 100 residents and staff tested positive, officials confirm

SAN ANTONIO – An employee of Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has died of COVID-19 officials with Metro Health confirmed to KSAT Monday.

More than 100 residents and staff contracted the virus at the long-term care facility.

The outbreak at the nursing home, which was publicly announced by local officials on March 31, has now claimed the lives of 18 residents and one staff member.

The nursing home was fined more than $60,000 by federal regulators and cited for dozens of violations last year, according to records analyzed by KSAT.

The official U.S. government website for Medicare lists the “overall rating" for the Southeast Nursing & Rehabilitation Center at “much below average,” with only one out of five stars. The rating is based on “health inspections, staffing and quality measures” observed during its last three inspections.

