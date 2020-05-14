2 Burbank High School teachers help donate cabbage to San Antonio Food Bank

SAN ANTONIO – Two teachers from Burbank High School on Thursday hand-picked more than 2,000 cabbage to donate to the San Antonio Food Bank.

Every year, agriculture students at Burbank plant, tend and harvest cabbage with the Palo Alto Horticulture Department, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, students were not allowed to harvest the plants. That’s when two teachers came to the rescue.

Harvests in past years have yielded more than 1 ton of produce for the food bank.

The first delivery to the food bank will be made Thursday afternoon.