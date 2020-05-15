79 additional COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths reported in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – On Friday evening, Bexar County officials announced 79 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths. The total case count reached 2,120 and the death toll stands at 63.

City leaders said the three additional deaths were connected to underlying health conditions.

Officials also reported 1,071 people have recovered from the virus and 987 are still fighting.

Forty two cases were reported at the Bexar County Jail, 22 cases were from the community and two new cases were from congregate settings like nursing homes.

Hospitals reported 70 COVID-19 patients, 34 patients in the intensive care unit and 25 patients are intubated and using a ventilator.

You can view an interactive map and other important information on the virus that is updated daily on the City of San Antonio’s COVID-10 website. (Find the mobile version of the below dashboard here.)

What we know about COVID-19 related deaths in Bexar County:

In Bexar County, COVID-19 has taken 59 lives.

About 39% of the deaths in Bexar County — 19 in all — occurred among residents and an employee at the Southeast Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, where an outbreak infected at least 74 residents and 28 staff members.

Beyond the nursing home, three people who died were in their 40s, city data showed.

Twenty-nine of the people who have died were Hispanic, 14 of those who died were black, 13 were white and one was Asian. Five of the patients who died are younger than 50.

All but one of the deaths involved patients with underlying conditions.

The following tables show the breakdown of all confirmed cases by age and gender.

COVID-19 in surrounding counties

The counties surrounding San Antonio have also been afflicted with the spread of COVID-19.

