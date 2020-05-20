95ºF

Local News

Judson ISD holding Class of 2020 graduation virtually

Judson, Wagner, Veterans Memorial commencement ceremonies taking place this weekend

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: Judson ISD, Graduation, Class of 2020, San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Judson ISD has announced that it will not hold in-person graduation ceremonies this year due to the pandemic.

Instead, the district will hold virtual graduation ceremonies for three high schools this Saturday. A virtual ceremony for Judson Early College Academy has already taken place.

The district partnered with San Antonio tech firm TINT to hold the virtual commencement ceremonies — one of four options allowed by Gov. Greg Abbott.

The district has released the following schedule:

  • Judson High School: 9 a.m., Saturday, May 23
  • Veterans Memorial High School: 2:30 p.m., Saturday, May 23
  • Wagner High School: 7:30 p.m., Saturday, May 23
  • Judson Learning Academy: 7 p.m., Thursday, May 28

“This year because of the virtual ceremony platform, there will an interactive area where family members can cheer and post their encouraging words during this huge milestone,” the district’s website states.

According to a news release from TINT, Judson was selected as the first local district to use its virtual commencement service.

