Judson ISD holding Class of 2020 graduation virtually

SAN ANTONIO – Judson ISD has announced that it will not hold in-person graduation ceremonies this year due to the pandemic.

Instead, the district will hold virtual graduation ceremonies for three high schools this Saturday. A virtual ceremony for Judson Early College Academy has already taken place.

The district partnered with San Antonio tech firm TINT to hold the virtual commencement ceremonies — one of four options allowed by Gov. Greg Abbott.

2020-21 school calendar: Students may have earlier start dates, longer winter breaks, TEA says

The district has released the following schedule:

Judson High School: 9 a.m., Saturday, May 23

Veterans Memorial High School: 2:30 p.m., Saturday, May 23

Wagner High School: 7:30 p.m., Saturday, May 23

Judson Learning Academy: 7 p.m., Thursday, May 28

“This year because of the virtual ceremony platform, there will an interactive area where family members can cheer and post their encouraging words during this huge milestone,” the district’s website states.

According to a news release from TINT, Judson was selected as the first local district to use its virtual commencement service.

How high school graduations will look in Texas