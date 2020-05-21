87ºF

Second round of stimulus checks possible, but Congress needs to negotiate bill first

Fares Sabawi, Digital Journalist

In this April 23, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, in San Antonio. The US government has distributed about 130 million economic impact payments to taxpayers in less than 30 days. The IRS anticipates sending more than 150 million payments as part of a massive coronavirus rescue package. The distribution has had some hiccups, including an overwhelmed website, payments to deceased taxpayers and money sent to inactive accounts. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
As unemployment claims continue to rise, Congress is considering a second round of stimulus checks.

Last week, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the HEROES Act, which would increase unemployment aid, food stamps and includes more stimulus money.

Nearly 39 million people have filed for unemployment since the pandemic led several businesses to close its doors.

Although the Democratic-led House of Representatives passed the bill, Senate Republicans have called the bill “dead on arrival.”

However, with the economy still reeling from the pandemic, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told Fox News that another stimulus bill is likely, though it may not match up with the HEROES Act.

If the bill were to pass in its current form, the second stimulus check will be like the first, offering individuals $1,200, married couples $2,400 and adding extra $500 credits for up to three children.

Negotiations over the bill have not started yet, however, and Americans are not likely to see anymore coronavirus relief until June at the earliest.

