Driver hits utility pole, rolls vehicle, police say

Incident occurred around 12:15 a.m. in 3400 block of East Southcross

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Rollover crash on East Southcross.
SAN ANTONIO – A driver escaped injury after she hit a utility pole and rolled her vehicle overnight, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 12:15 a.m. in the 3400 block of East Southcross.

According to police, the driver hit the utility pole, bringing down some power lines before eventually rolling her vehicle.

Police said the woman would be assessed for a possible DWI.

The driver was not injured, and there were no other vehicles involved in the crash, police said.

