Local nonprofit offers homeless community vaccines, full vet care for dogs

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio non-profit organization is committed to helping pets and people in need.

“Hope 4 Hounds” is hosting a free event for the homeless community this weekend, offering dog vaccines, full veterinarian care and more.

“We’re going to be providing full vet care, a wellness check, basic vaccines — three-year rabies, Bordetella, Parvo,” said Ross Powell, founder of Hope 4 Hounds.

Yvette Garcia said she has experienced homelessness herself since 2012.

Recently, Garcia found a place to live and she said she is thankful her dog will get her shots soon.

“It lets us know that even though we are in a hard situation, that we are still loved by people out there. That people do still care for us and that we are not forgotten,” Garcia said.

Powell said this weekend they will only be doing wellness checks on a maximum of 12 dogs.

The free event will take place at Church Under the Bridge on Sunday from 4 – 6 p.m.

“We want them to know that people care about them, that they’re not marginalized; that people do care and love them,” Powell said.

For more information on the event, click here.

