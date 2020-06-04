Bexar County hands out free PPE, Plexiglass to local businesses

SAN ANTONIO – More local business owners received help Thursday morning so they can safely reopen and operate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bexar County handed out free Plexiglass sneeze guards and personal protective equipment, including hand sanitizer and disinfectant.

The giveaways happened outside of the Castle Hills City Hall. There will be one other distribution on Saturday at Precinct 1 satellite office at 3505 Pleasanton Road for businesses that have already pre-registered online.

For more information, click here.