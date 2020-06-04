Gov. Abbott extends emergency SNAP benefits due to COVID-19 pandemic

Governor Abbott announced Thursday that he was extending SNAP benefits due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Human Services Commission (HHSC) will provide approximately $177 million in emergency SNAP food benefits for the month of June.

“As we continue the process of safely and strategically opening Texas for business, we are committed to ensuring families across the state have access to nutritious food,” said Governor Abbott in a press release. “This extension of emergency benefits will help Texans in need provide for their families while our state continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“This extension helps ensure those who need it most are able to continue providing nutritious food for their families and maintain their health,” said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter. “We’ll continue to be flexible in our response to this pandemic to make sure Texans can access the services they need as this situation evolves.”

By June 12, SNAP households will see the additional amount on their Lone Star Card.

