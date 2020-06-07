GALLERY: Dozens gather for protest in Fredericksburg in wake of George Floyd’s death

91ºF

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: George Floyd, Protest, Rally, Fredericksburg

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – Dozens gathered for a protest in Fredericksburg Sunday at the Gillespie County Courthouse in wake of George Floyd’s death.

Those at the protest held signs that read, “VOTE,” “I can’t breathe” and #GeorgeFloyd.

The death of George Floyd has gripped the nation and various cities throughout the state of Texas as protesters gather daily to chant and spread awareness of racism, police brutality, and inequality.

Fredericksburg, Texas is a smaller community with a population of around 10,000 residents.

