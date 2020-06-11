3 San Antonio community listening sessions scheduled for next week: Everything you need to know

SAN ANTONIO – Three community listening sessions, as they’re being called, are scheduled for next week, intended for the San Antonio City Council Public Safety Committee to gather feedback on policing in the city.

The meetings will be livestreamed on TVSA, AT&T channel 99, Grande channel 20, Spectrum channel 21, digital antenna 16.1, this city website or on San Antonio’s Facebook page.

Participants can also listen live by calling 210-207-5555 and entering the password 1111.

“Civic engagement is crucial to our democracy, and community voices are particularly important as we develop policies related to public safety procedures,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in a news release. “These listening sessions will provide important guidance regarding the public’s priorities and expectations.”

One in-person event and two virtual meetings are set:

Session 1 will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Monday, June 15, online.

Session 2 is scheduled for 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Thursday, June 18 at City Council Chambers.

Session 3 will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 20, online.

“The killing of George Floyd on May 25 has ignited a national conversation regarding the relationship between law enforcement, communities of color and other under-served segments of the community," said District 6 Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda, who also serves as the chairwoman of the Public Safety Committee. "The public demonstrations that are taking place in cities across the country are an expression of anger and frustration, but they are also a demand for meaningful action to address concerns over systemic unfairness and mistrust toward government and law enforcement in particular. We as a council must hear what San Antonians have to say. In that spirit, we are holding these listening sessions. I look forward to hearing from the people we represent.”

Residents can provide comments through a form, on the city’s website, by visiting this webpage, by texting SAPolice to 55000 or by submitting a voicemail to 210-207-6991.

People who want to talk during the meeting via live call back should include their name and telephone number in the voicemail they leave, the city said.

Want to participate in the in-person meeting? Sign up for public comment in advance.