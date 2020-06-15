Urban Air Adventure Park in San Antonio to reopen this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Urban Air Adventure Park in San Antonio is set to reopen on Saturday but essential workers and their families can visit for free on Friday.

All essential workers, including, but not limited to, medical professionals, caregivers, first responders, law enforcement personnel, grocery store employees, postal and delivery workers can sign up for a two-hour block on Friday.

The time blocks for free entertainment are 4-6 p.m., 5-7 p.m., and 6-8 p.m., according to a press release.

All existing Urban Air members are also invited to sign up for the same two-hour time blocks on Friday ahead of the opening to the general public.

Urban Air has implemented the following key safety procedures, according to the release:

Enhanced cleaning procedures (hourly maintenance as well as deep cleanings)

Temperatures taken for all guests and team members

All team members must wear masks

Limited capacity on all attractions, maintaining appropriate social distancing during the two-hour reservations

Strategically placed hand sanitizers throughout high traffic areas including the front entrance, café, attraction entrances and exits and party rooms

Cashless food service

Gloves and masks available for purchase

Saturday’s hours, which will be open to the general public, are scheduled to be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The two San Antonio locations listed on the press release that are scheduled to reopen are located at 8490 Fourwinds Dr. Suite 8510A and 618 Northwest Loop 410.