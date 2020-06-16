2 men detained after vehicle chase, crash near Medical Center

SAN ANTONIO – Two men are in police custody after leading San Antonio police on a vehicle chase through the Medical Center area early Tuesday.

Officers responded around 9 a.m. to an armed robbery call at a Walmart on DeZavala Road and at another store on Wurzbach Road after receiving reports of two men in a stolen truck.

According to police, officers located the suspects in a black pickup truck and followed them just before pulling away because the driver began driving erratically.

Police said another officer eventually located the truck near the intersection of Lamb Road and Medical Drive, where the driver jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

The passenger inside the vehicle slid to the driver’s side and attempted to drive off, hitting a police cruiser and then a parked white truck, police said.

The suspect hit a Jag work truck before a wheel of the suspect’s truck popped off, enabling officers to take the driver into custody, police said.

The SAPD Eagle helicopter searched the area for more than an hour for the man on foot. Two people were detained by SAPD for matching the suspect’s description and both men are now presently being questioned.

Authorities say no weapons were found at the scene.

Police said the men could face charges of armed robbery, evading arrest and assault of a peace officer.

The name of the men were not released.