Pair detained after crashing vehicle into garage, police say

CASTLE HILLS, Texas – A man and a woman have been detained after they crashed a vehicle into a house early Tuesday morning, Castle Hills police said.

The incident occurred around 12:15 a.m. at a home on Northwest Military Drive and South Gardenview Drive.

According to police, the woman was driving the vehicle when the car crashed into the wall of the garage.

Police said the pair tried to flee the scene on foot, but officers found them both a short time later.

Authorities say both were intoxicated during the crash, but the woman, however, claimed that the man was hitting her while driving.

Charges are pending, police said.