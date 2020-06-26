Edgewood ISD calls special meeting to discuss conduct of trustee following ‘offensive’ Facebook post

SAN ANTONIO – The board of trustees for Edgewood Independent School District has called a special meeting to discuss the conduct of trustee Dina Serrano, days after she made a Facebook post in which a man was pictured with his head in a noose and two children pulling on the other end of the rope.

The agenda for Monday’s meeting, which does not name Serrano, includes a closed session item in which the duties, conduct and discipline of a trustee will be discussed.

Facebook post from Edgewood ISD trustee shows man in noose, children pulling on rope

A source told the KSAT 12 Defenders that Serrano could be removed as board vice president and replaced by one of the other trustees, as well as face other disciplinary action.

The weekend post on Serrano’s Facebook page included the photo as well as the caption that read: “Happy Father’s Day Babe! Look what you helped create.”

An image on Facebook shared by Dina Serrano. (KSAT)

The district’s board president, Martha Castilla, said in a statement Wednesday that she was “extremely disappointed” by the post.

“I am extremely disappointed by the poor judgment demonstrated by a member of the Edgewood ISD School Board. As board members in EISD, we make every effort to be sensitive to the entire community we serve,” Castilla said. “The EISD School Board will not overlook any type of behavior that is considered offensive. This does not reflect the Edgewood ISD Board of Trustees nor the Edgewood Independent School District. Our goal is to provide a safe learning environment where we empower our students through education.”

Serrano, who is Edgewood’s board vice president, issued an apology about the post on Thursday.

“I sincerely apologize to Edgewood ISD, family, friends, supporters and my tight knit community for my poor judgement in choosing to post a 2015 Arizona family vacation photo on Facebook,” Serrano wrote. “My naivety in thinking this was an innocent fun picture was interpreted as malicious, insensitive and racist. I get it, being a Latina woman from the barrio, I understand how hurtful my actions were. I am sorry.”

Serrano was elected in November 2018, but had to wait until last month to be sworn in as the district transitioned from a state-appointed board of managers back to a board of trustees.

The meeting is scheduled for June 29 at 1 p.m. at the district’s conference center at 1930 Herbert Lane, according to a copy of the meeting agenda posted Thursday.

Citizens can provide public comments to be read during the meeting by sending an email to citizencommunications@eisd.net.