If you want to get a taste of Big Red-flavored beer, you’ll have to wait until July

SAN ANTONIO – If you were hoping to score an early taste test of Big Red-flavored beer from Islla Street Brewing, you’re out of luck.

The brewery announced on Facebook Saturday afternoon that they were officially sold out, after holding a contest on social media for an early taste and selling some of the beer through Big Hops Bitters.

BHB offered 15 crowlers of “Big Rojo” but they were eventually sold out after offering it on a first come, first serve basis, according to its Facebook page.

The “Big Rojo” beer is described by Islla St. Brewing as a “subtlety tart Berliner body, finished with REAL Big Red syrup for the iconic sweet smooth finish of the soda.”

The flavor was first released to the brewery’s members last week. However, word had gotten out and due to the request and demand, the brewery said it will be doing a full-scale release on July 22.

For more information on the new flavor, visit the Islla St. Brewing Facebook page.

