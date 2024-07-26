Southwest Airlines passengers mixed on incoming assigned seating model

SAN ANTONIO – Southwest Airlines passengers can expect to see big changes in 2025. Instead of the longstanding open seating the airline is known for, the company will adopt seat assignments and red-eye flights.

“The airline has been known for its unique open seating model for more than 50 years, but preferences have evolved with more Customers taking longer flights where a seat assignment is preferred ... The research is clear and indicates that 80% of Southwest Customers, and 86% of potential Customers, prefer an assigned seat,” a Southwest Airlines statement read, in part.

However, it’s unclear how many Southwest customers and potential customers were surveyed.

“I’m actually kind of sad about it,” Hayden Kessels, a Southwest passenger, said. “My family (flies) Southwest a lot, so I kind of like that we can just get on and go sit where we want because I can go get an exit row if I don’t want to sit by people. And that’s really nice, but I’m not exactly happy about it.”

“By moving to an assigned seating model, Southwest expects to broaden its appeal and attract more flying from its current and future Customers,” the airline’s statement also read.

“From my understanding, if there’s a little more legroom and things like that, I’d be interested,” traveler Matthew Morris said. “I think it would be something different and new to try out.”

The company also said it was looking to redo its cabin design, including new “RECARO seats.”

RECARO is a German-based brand that, among other things, provides seating for cars, kids and aircraft.

“I think it’s a good gesture, but I think they need to do a trial run before they actually implement it completely,” Darren Hudson, another Southwest flyer, said.